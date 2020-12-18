Even if you have had Covid-19 you still need the vaccine

In early 2020, a new virus namely – ‘Covid-19 virus‘, began affecting normal life across the world with its unprecedented speed and transmission. Also Read - Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine all set for FDA emergency approval after experts endorse it

Currently, the world is in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic. Novel coronavirus has now become the leading cause of death worldwide – killing more people each day than cancer or heart attacks. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but will you get the shot?

To help stem the tide of this life-threatening disease, scientists around the world have developed vaccines. But there are several questions in the mind of people surrounding this vaccination drive. Here, in this article let’s understand each one of those. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccines 'not a silver bullet': WHO calls for greater vigilance amid vaccine roll out

Why Do You Need A Covid-19 Vaccine?

The vast majority of people are still vulnerable to coronavirus. It’s only the current restrictions that are preventing more people from dying. A vaccine would teach our bodies to fight the infection by stopping us from catching coronavirus or at least making Covid less deadly.

Having a vaccine, alongside better treatments, is “the” exit strategy.

Even If You’ve Had Covid-19 – You Still Need To Vaccinate

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now being given to coronavirus patients in some parts of the world. But, the question that is lingering in everyone’s mind is whether or not to vaccine those who have recovered from the deadly virus? Well, you all must know that coronavirus reinfection was reported from various cities around the world. Getting 2 doses of the vaccine may drastically reduce your chances of developing COVID-19. Even if you’ve had COVID-19, getting the vaccine may help prevent reinfection and lower your risk of getting sick again. Here are some of the reasons why you must consider getting the covid-19 vaccine even after getting recovered from the deadly virus.

# Your Natural Immune System May Wane

When a body develops COVID-19, it’s immune system learns to recognize the virus and begins to produce antibodies to fight against it. If the body recovers from the virus, the body still remembers the virus and may have immunity against reinfection with the virus for a period of time afterward. But, the question is for how long this immunity will last?

According to various reports, it’s not more than a few weeks. So, the fear of reinfection remains and thus the need of getting the vaccine comes into place.

# Vaccination May Raise Your Immunity

Another reason why getting vaccinated is so important for someone who has recovered from the virus is that it may help to strengthen immunity against COVID-19. According to the reports, Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19. The report added that vaccination may help prevent reinfection in people who have already been exposed to the virus, as well as lowering the risk of infection in people with no history of exposure.

When Does A Covid-19 Recovered Patient Need To Get Vaccinated?

By now you all know why vaccination is important even for those who have recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection. But, when can the person consider taking the vaccine?

According to the reports, it is advisable that people with a known history of COVID-19 may wait up to nearly 90 days after their prior infection to get vaccinated if they prefer to do so.

Who Cannot Take The Covid-19 Vaccine?

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine carries some risk of side effects. Apart from this, if you have a history of a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients contained in the vaccine, you should not consider taking the vaccine for the time being. At this point, talk to your doctor and discuss the symptoms and consult the doctor for further steps to fight the virus.

You must also know the common symptoms that can tell you that you are infected by the virus. Let’s understand them.

What Are The Symptoms?

So far, we know that COVID-19 may not initially cause any symptoms for some people. One can carry the virus for 2 days up to 2 weeks before showing any visible symptoms. However, some of the common ones are:

#Fever accompanied by muscle pain and chills.

#Throat pain and a cough that gets more severe over time.

#Loss of smell and taste.

#Shortness of breathing – this virus affects your lungs, thus makes it difficult for you to breathe.

#Your body may also feel a loss of energy and extreme fatigue.

Are You At Risk Of Re-infection?

‘Prevention is better than cure’. The virus is still being studied and so its actions. But, reports have claimed that reinfection can happen. So, what’s the remedy? You need to protect yourself from coming in contact with someone who’s carrying the virus. Washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces can help decrease your risk of contracting this and other viruses.

Also, you need to continue wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance from others in public for several months to come, even after you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Get tested and start planning to take the vaccine, consult your doctor, and make sure to take every symptom seriously. Stay aware, stay safe!