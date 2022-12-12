live

Even Double Vaccinated People Are At Great Risk of Catching COVID-19 Infection: Experts Warn

Even Double Vaccinated People Are At Great Risk of Catching COVID-19 Infection: Experts Warn

Can vaccines protect a person from catching the infection? Not really! Read on to know why.

The COVID virus is mutating, and with each passing day, the threat of another new variant is increasing. The newly formed strains of the virus are both highly transmissible and have the ability to break through the immunity barrier inside the body. Can vaccines protect a person from catching the infection? Not really!

In a recent study, experts have stated that the COVID virus has changed and immunity from the previous infection with the virus or through the vaccine has waned, putting the health of even those who are double-vaccinated at risk of catching the infection again. This re-infection risk comes with several other risk factors such as low uptake of boosters, along with the important changes in immunity among those who are vaccinated. Speaking to the IANS, FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said that deaths among vaccinated people are increasing due to wanning efficacy of COVID vaccines and rapid mutations of the virus.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments from the health sector in India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES