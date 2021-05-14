India, currently home to the brutal second wave of the coronavirus, is reporting lakhs of Covid cases every day. The extent of the current situation ravaging the country is a huge cause of concern. The problem that Covid-19 can lead to complications is even more concerning, especially when there is a shortage of healthcare resources. A previous study by the researchers of UK’s Leicester University found that a majority of recovered Covid-19 patients are being readmitted to the hospital within five months and in some cases, covid complications have led to mortalities. Also Read - Ivermectin As A Drug Of Choice For Prevention And Treatment of COVID-19

According to the latest update, private hospitals are now reporting an increased number of patients who have developed lung fibrosis and severe pneumonia after recovering from Covid-19. These people don’t need immediate hospitalization with oxygen support. Dr Dhruv Chaudhary, lung and respiratory specialist, told HT that the magnitude of such cases is increasing everywhere. As per the expert, it is more evident in patients admitted to the ICU for Covid treatment. Since there is a shortage of resources, some patients are asked to leave the hospital early, leading to the development of lung infection in 10-15 per cent of the recovered patients, said the doctor. Also Read - Delaying 2nd Covid-19 Vaccine In People Under 65 May Reduce Deaths: Study

Another expert told HT that around 40 per cent of the recovered patients are likely to develop lung fibrosis and are recommended to remain on oxygen support at their homes. Also Read - Telangana doctor succumbs to Covid-19 a week after delivering a baby

Understanding The Covid-Induced Diseases

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that happens due to the scarring of the lung tissues, which makes it harder for the lungs to work properly. Common symptoms of the disease include shortness of breath, dry cough, tiredness and weight loss.

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can range from mild to moderate, depending on how early you get treatment for it. A person with severe pneumonia may have trouble breathing in enough oxygen. They may need a ventilator as their lungs heal.

As to know how exactly does a Covid-19 patient develop lung fibrosis – experts say that there is no certain way to do that. Some studies suggest that factors such as age, severe illness, prolonged ICU treatment, the requirement for mechanical ventilation, smoking and alcohol history are some of the risk factors of developing lung fibrosis post-Covid recovery.