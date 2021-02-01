The European Union (EU) is exploring the requirements for rapid development and production of vaccines against the emerging Covid-19 variants. Top EU officials held discussions with the CEOs of the drug giants like BioNTech/Pfizer Moderna AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson CureVac and Sanofi in this regard on Sunday. All these pharmaceutical companies have signed agreements with the EU for supply of COVID-19 vaccines reported IANS. There is increasing concerns over the seemingly lower efficacy of some approved vaccines towards the new COVID-19 variants. The European Commission also noted in a statement that the emergence of new variants raises the imminent threat