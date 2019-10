Aromatherapy is not just about massage and spa treatments, its benefits go beyond just helping you relaxing and find comfort. Essential oils used in aromatherapy can improve your skin conditions, boost energy, aid digestion, calm your nerves and help with concentration. In this video, aromatherapy expert Noelle Katai, tell you how you can use essential oils and aromatherapy in for rejuvenation and relaxation. According to the expert, you can use essential oil to make several different essential oil-based face masks that can treat various skin conditions and give you a clearer skin. Face masks usually work by driving ingredients deeper into the skin and infusing our pores. This allows the skin to soak up more water and other products used to make the face mask, This, in turn, refines skin pores, increases hydration, gives you an even skin tone and firmer skin. According to Katai, it is completely safe to use essential oils on the face. You can make mud masks, clay masks, cream masks, or sheet masks by using regular essential oils like lavender, carrot seed, rose, rosehip, frankincense, geranium, tea tree, ylang-ylang, and patchouli. Essential oils alone are not enough, in order to make a face mask. You need to mix these essential oils with other natural substances like fruits.