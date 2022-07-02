Episodic Mobility Issues In The Early Thirties: Causes And Prevention Tips

- Health A-Z
Mobility is an important attribute for independent functioning of an individual. Human beings score over other living beings in that they are mobile with the help of hindlimbs only and the forelimbs are utilised for specialised functions, which involve precision and dexterity. For a person to be comfortably ambulant various structures involved in locomotion need to be optimally functional. This includes the nerves, muscles, joints, tendons, ligaments and spinal cord. Central nervous anatomical structures including cerebrum, brainstem and cerebellum for maintaining balance are important. Sensory inputs from the eye, ears and sensations from feet are also vital in maintaining stance.
Mobility issues can be episodic or permanent. These problems were noted in the elderly previously. However, because of the fast-paced lifestyle, these complications are seen in the early thirties now-a-days. Episodic mobility problems have a wide differential diagnosis. The public needs to be conversant with the common symptoms, the red flags and when to approach an emergency room.
Low back pain associated difficulty walking is a common problem usually secondary to paraspinal muscle spasm which gets relieved with rest, analgesics and muscle relaxants.
Transitory mobility issues are common in patients with full-fledged neurological disorders. Here are some conditions that can cause this problem.
Then there are serious neurological diseases stroke which present with trouble walking as the initial symptom. They are called transient ischemic attacks (TIAs). Patients who have risk factors for stroke need to be especially watchful. Unfortunately, stroke risk factors are overwhelmingly seen in individuals in their thirties in recent days. The common stroke risk factors are hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, obesity, smoking, alcoholism, stress and sedentary lifestyle. A patient of TIA can have weakness of the limbs, slurred speech or visual blur which lasts for five to ten minutes and then the patient recovers totally. It is estimated that around 15 per cent of stroke patients had experienced TIA. If these TIAs are recognised and treated promptly it saves several lives and lifelong disability of the patient and crippling of several families can be forestalled.
Prevention is better than cure as the saying goes. What can one do to prevent mobility and the allied issues?
To sum up, there are innumerable causes for transient mobility issues even in the early thirties. A healthy lifestyle, early diagnosis and prompt treatment will go a long way in mitigating these conditions.
(This article is authored by Dr Shobha N, Consultant - Neurologist And Stroke Physician, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram)
