Education is the key to empowerment of every person including persons with disabilities. © Shutterstock

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed for effective implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in order to ensure the desired benefits reach the persons at the earliest.

Education is the key to empowerment of every person including persons with disabilities, Naidu said after presenting National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) in the national capital.

“I strongly believe that the provisions of the Act have to be strictly implemented to ensure that children with disabilities have access to school education with proper pedagogical support,” he said.

Naidu said it was very important to recognise the key issues and mobilise support and create a congenial environment for persons with disabilities.

“They must be empowered to lead a dignified life and participate in political, social, economic, cultural and recreational activities without any discrimination,” he said.

“Let us acknowledge that given an opportunity and the right kind of environment, persons with disabilities can excel in every field. What they need is empathy and not sympathy.”

Naidu said they needed appropriate career and life-enhancing policies and programmes to lead a dignified life and measures to boost their self-confidence.

Source: IANS