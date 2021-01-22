At a time when coronavirus vaccines are being administered in various parts of the country there is also a steep rise in concerns regarding the side effects of the vax shot. But there is a good news. Phase 1 trial report of India’s first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 Covaxin showed enhanced immune response without any serious side effects in the participants. Covaxin Was Given The Emergency Authorisation By The Indian Government The Indian government had given Covaxin emergency use authorisation in clinical trial mode. The vaccine was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research