Researchers around the world are working on to find a cure for COVID-19, the deadly viral disease which has claimed around 2,65,961 lives worldwide. While many COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under development, it is not expected to come anytime soon. So, the best ways to protect yourself from the deadly disease is to keep your immune system strong, practice hand hygiene and maintain social distancing. Surprisingly, there are reports that energy healing meditation technique is helping COVID-19 patients to recover quickly from the disease.

Two patients who are infected with the novel coronavirus have apparently improved by using this technique in Rajasthan. The patients, one from Jodhpur and other from Jaipur, have claimed about positive results of this technique in fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The first patient, M.M. Ali, from Jaipur credited meditation for his quick recovery from the disease. Uttamchandani (61) from Jodhpur is the second patient who had tried this meditation technique. Uttamchandani was admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur on March 22 after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return from a trip abroad. He had tested 5 times positive for COVID-19. But after a week-long regular meditation for 15 minutes in the morning and evening, his reports came negative on April 28 and was discharged. Uttamchandani said he also tried home remedies and yoga besides practising this meditation technique.

Experts say this meditation technique helps improve a person's immunity. The Indian government has also invited research work on specific yoga and meditation techniques (under SATYAM) that can help with immunity and fight with COVID-19. Let's try to understand more about this technique .

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS TECHNIQUE

It is a traditional healing system that helps restores the balance and flow of energy throughout the body, mind, and soul. This technique is used to treat various medical conditions, caused due to disturbance of the energy flow in the body. Especially it helps heal ailments related to mental health. The proponents of this technique believe that when the energy flow gets fixed, the illness automatically gets cured. There are different types of energy healing techniques. Below are 5 most important types of energy healing techniques.

Reiki Healing

The word Reiki is derived from Japanese words ‘Rei’ meaning “God’s wisdom” and Ki meaning “energy”. This therapy involves use of hand movement techniques and specific symbols to channelize the energy of the universe to heal the body. Reiki is used to cure ailments like cold, flu, head, stomach aches and even serious illnesses such as heart disease.

Pranic Healing

It uses the body’s life force to heal the energy of the body or aura of a person. Here, the energy is used to clean the toxic from the body, which further accelerate the healing physical process.

Crystal Healing

This therapy uses stones and crystals to draw out impurities from the body. It targets different kinds of physical, emotional and spiritual problems. The stones and crystals help repel negative energy from the body and thus improve mental and physical well-being.

Quantum Healing

This healing process focuses on the principle of resonance and entertainment. Its proponents claim it directs positive effects on the immune system, which is crucial to fight diseases.

Qigong

This ancient healing therapy helps regain the lost balance of the body. Qigong involves coordinated movements of the body along with breathing and meditation. Known to be a part of Chinese ancient medicine, Qigong helps balance the positive energy of the body, which is required to stay healthy.

With inputs from IANS

