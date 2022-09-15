live

End of Monkeypox Infection? Cases Dropping In USA, But Health Experts Predict Critical Challenges Ahead

Monkeypox Cases Drop In USA

New cases of monkeypox cases are dropping in the United States, does this mean the risk is over? Let's take a quick look at what experts are saying.

Health News LIVE | Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the world saw the emergence of the highly infectious monkeypox virus earlier this year. The infection was slowly taking the world in its grip and wreaked havoc mainly in two countries USA and UK. India also reported over 10 cases of the virus. However, recent data has revealed that the cases in the United States have started slowing down.

According to the new reports, fresh cases of the monkeypox virus infection in the United States have been steadily dropping in recent weeks, with cases reported in the first week of September cut to about half of what they were at their peak a month ago. Speaking to the media, David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors said, "There is some hope around these cases levelling off. That should not be anybody's solace that this outbreak is done."

