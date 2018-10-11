Celebration of Health’ is an intiative to spread awareness on obesity by jt foundation and Dr L H Hiranandani hospital. During the childhood obesity campaign Dr. Jayashree Todkar, Asia’s first lady bariatric surgeon came up with some prominent observation and hence demanded FDA to mention a calorie count in school canteens as well as other junk outlets.

To support the cause, obese patients performed skit play showcasing the side effects of obesity along with the rap performance. More than 500 patients attended the event and supported the appeal. MUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar was invited as chief guest and he inaugurated the first fellowship program in obesity, metabolism and nutrition designed by Dr.Jayashree Todkar and implemented by Dr L.H. Hiranandani Hospital. Other dignitaries present for the event were Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil, Ex governor ,State of Tripura. Along with Mrs. Pallavi Darade, Comisioner FDA, State of Maharashtra and Dr. Mickey Mehta, lifestyle expert.

In the year 2017, Union Government had set up a Task Force to promote consumption of healthy food by children in schools and had banned junk food sale in school canteen. The task force in its report said that junk food containing high levels of fat, salt and sugar and very little nutritional content leads to obesity, dental diseases, diabetes and heart ailments in later life.

Processed food and beverages are the biggest sources of unwanted sugar in the diet. Excessive sugar is very unhealthy and can have adverse effect on metabolism. For many people junk foods can hijack the biochemistry of the brain, leading to downright addiction and cause them to lose control over their consumption.

Dr.Jayshree Todkar, Bariaric surgeon said, “Rapid changing lifestyles, growth of junk food culture, rising affluence and lack of awareness are the factors that are driving an under reported often ignored epidemic in India. And the main reason for childhood obesity is junk and packaged food. After the obesity campaign we came up with an observation that it is important to place a pictorial sign on every junk outlets as well as school canteen menu cards.”

“It is necessary to demand the education ministry to set guidelines for school canteen. Also we are demanding to add a chapter or syllabus in their books. As Childhood obesity is epidemic in India and in world so we should come up with strong policies which alert everybody about unhealthy foods which will help to prevent next generation,” she said.