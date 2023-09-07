Emergency Surgery Saves Child: 50 Magnets Found In The Intestine Of A 7-Year-Old

Doctors found 50 magnets inside the intestine of a 7-year-old boy. Timely identification and intervention prevented the child from severe sepsis and prolonged ICU stay.

In a bizarre turn of events, a team of experts of Rainbow Children's Hospital found 50 magnets in the intestine of a 7-year-old child. The experts at the hospital rushed the child into an emergency surgery and was able to save him. The doctors reported that the child was experiencing vomiting and severe abdominal pain for about 24-48 hours. That was when the parents rushed him to the hospital. The emergency staff attended to him immediately and took him to Dr. Vamsi Sivarama Raju, the Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist of Rainbow Children's Hospital.

Doctors Found Foreign Bodies In The Boy's Abdomen

After conducting a thorough clinical examination and investigation, the consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist reported finding foreign bodies in the abdomen of the 7-year-old boy. He said that they found it and intervened at the right time. This avoided any further health complications like severe sepsis and prolonged ICU stay.

An emergency surgery was conducted on the boy. After the operation, they found multiple pearl shaped magnet of about 50. They then removed it from the intestine. After the surgery, the body was kept in ICU for recovery for a brief period. Doctors say that he recovered quickly.

The team of experts did an excellent work on a very short notice. "We could discharge the boy in a healthy state. Parents reaching the hospital on time and the 24/7 availability of doctors and emergency staff at our hospital have helped this sensitive case get favorable outcomes. We are happy that child is doing well now.", said Dr Ramprasad, Clinical Director, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Vijayawada.

Increase In Similar Cases

Doctors also reported that cases such as this has been increasing day by day, especially in children. The major cause is due to widespread use of toys. A study conducted in Taiwan had reported almost 13 cases of manet ingestion by kinds from 2009 and 2018. While, China also reported about 56 such cases between 2010 an 2020.

