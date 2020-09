The symptoms of COVID-19 are varied. Some are very similar to that of the cold and the flu. It also shares similarities with the symptoms of many other common diseases. From skin rashes to neurological symptoms to acute respiratory distress, the diverse nature of the symptoms may sometimes confuse doctors and may come in the way of a correct diagnosis. Moreover, many people are asymptomatic but carriers of the disease. It is important to know who has the virus to stop the spread of the disease. Mass testing has helped to a great extent in this. Scientists are also trying to find new ways to ascertain who has the disease and who does not. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 53,08,014 while death toll reaches 85,619

Now, according to a new study, researchers have found that COVID-19 may be diagnosed on the same emergency scans intended to diagnose stroke. The findings published in the American Journal of Neuroradiology, have important implications in the management of patients presenting with suspected stroke through early identification of COVID -19. In the study, the research team from King's College London in the UK, said the emergency scans captured images of the top of the lungs where a fluffiness known as 'ground glass 'pacification' allowed COVID-19 to be diagnosed.

CT scans of head, neck blood vessels reveal changes in lung

For the findings, 225 patients were examined from three London Hyper-Acute Stroke Units. The emergency stroke scan consisted of a computed tomography (CT) of the head and neck blood vessels. The researchers said the results show that when the team saw these changes in the top of the lungs during the emergency scan, they were able to reliably and accurately diagnose COVID-19 and the changes also predicted increased mortality.

New findings may reduce mortality rate, experts

According to researchers, this is particularly relevant given the limitations of currently available Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing as it takes time to complete the test and sometimes it is inaccurate. They further add that the data from this study have prognostic information given the increased mortality in those with lung changes shown in our cohort. Researchers say that these are useful results because the changes are simple for radiologists and other doctors to see. This is “free information” from a scan intended for another purpose yet extremely valuable.

Earlier detection of COVID-19 will stop transmission

Primarily, the findings allow earlier selection of the appropriate level of personal protective equipment (PPE) and attendant staff numbers, triage to appropriate inpatient ward settings, self-isolation and contact tracing.

(With inputs from IANS)