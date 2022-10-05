Emergency OPD Conducted In Gurugram’s Housing Society: Over 200 Residents With Stomach-Flu Like Symptoms

Consumption of contaminated water is the suspected cause behind the sudden outbreak of illness

On Tuesday, around 80 people were examined and 60 received treatment for vomiting and watery stools

An emergency Out Patient Department (OPD) was conducted in a housing society of Gurugram after over 200 residents of the society complained of vomit, bloating, fever and diarrhea. Consumption of contaminated water is the suspected cause behind the sudden outbreak of illness.

The mass sickness has been reported in the Spaze Privy society of the city which has 600 houses with more than 2,000 people living in it. On Tuesday, around 80 people were examined and 60 received treatment for vomiting and watery stools. Reportedly, the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) had informed about an outbreak of gastroenteritis in the society.

As per reports, the city health department team has sent water samples for testing and the results are awaited. The welfare association of the society suspects contaminated water as the cause behind the health scare. Reportedly, a medical team from UPHC Fazilpur organised a medical health checkup camp at the club house of the society where residents received treatment.

As per the civil surgeon, there was no case of severe dehydration. Oral Rehydration solution (ORS) and necessary medications were distributed among the residents.

Causes of stomach flu

When a person has diarrhea and vomiting, then in most cases they have gastroenteritis or the stomach flu. The condition is caused when your stomach and intestines are irritated and inflamed. The cause is typically a viral or a bacterial infection. The condition is accompanied by symptoms like stomach pain, cramping, fever, nausea and a headache. In some cases, it might lead to severe dehydration.

Protect yourself from Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis as said earlier is an inflammation of your stomach and intestine. The condition can be caused by a virus or bacteria. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to life threatening condition. The following are some precautions you can take to protect yourself from stomach flu-

Wash your hands thoroughly while handling or preparing food. Don't leave food out too long when you're serving it. Throw it out if there's any chance it has gone bad. If you learn of an outbreak of contaminated food or drink through a news report, avoid consuming those items. Limit contact with others who have symptoms such as vomiting and/or diarrhea. Avoid eating undercooked food Avoid consuming water without boiling it if you fear contamination of any kind or use a reliable source of water Choose street food carefully, avoid it if seems unhygienic.