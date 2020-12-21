The Union Health Ministry has called an emergency meeting of its top advisors to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of COVID-19 in the UK. This mutation has led to massive surge in cases in southeast England and London and prompted several countries to ground flights from the country. The Joint Monitoring Group will be chaired by the Director General of Health Services. Experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative and others will be part of the emergency meeting. Meanwhile in a tweet Rajasthan Chief