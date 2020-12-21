The Union Health Ministry has called an emergency meeting of its top advisors to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of COVID-19 in the UK. This mutation has led to massive surge in cases in southeast England and London and prompted several countries to ground flights from the country. The Joint Monitoring Group will be chaired by the Director General of Health Services. Experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative and others will be part of the emergency meeting. Meanwhile, in a tweet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot said, “The new strain of novel coronavirus emerging in the UK is a matter of great concern. The government must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same and also immediately ban all flights from the UK and other European countries.” Also Read - Know the reason why people in their 20s and 30s too face risk of dying from COVID-19

On December 19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the newly identified strain of the virus may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible. His Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new variant was "out of control". Immediately Saudi Arabia and several European nations, including Italy, Belgium, France and the Netherlands banned flights to and fro from the UK after report of the mutant strain came to the fore. The WHO tweeted late on Saturday that it was "in close contact with UK officials on the new COVID-19 virus variant and promised to update governments and the public as more is learned".

New variant of COVID-19 ‘out of control’

The discovery of a new and more potent strain of COVID-19 found in parts of Europe including the UK, The Netherlands, Denmark and Austria has sent alarm bells ringing across the world even as the British government stated that the new mutated form of the novel coronavirus is 70 per cent more transmissible and kind of "out of control". The UK government has imposed strict lockdown in London and South-East England amid Christmas celebrations following the emergence of this new variant. Worried by the potential influx of travellers from Britain, countries such as Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands on Sunday announced the suspension of air links — and in some cases rail and ferry routes as well — from Britain.

Mutation may be specific to geographical region

Member of National Task Force for COVID-19, Giridhar R. Babu, told IANS earlier that in the absence of a detailed study to determine the symptoms and severity of the new strain, it would be too early to impose travel ban in India. The new information on antigenic drift in the UK and South Africa is a result of widespread community transmission, necessitating the virus trying to find a way by changing its genetic lineage to survive and human beings trying to duck it with vaccines. These changes are also probably specific to the geographical region.

Too Early to impose travel ban, says COVID task force member

“The modifications in the genetic lineage and mutations and the associations with the clinical symptoms and severity are to be investigated in detail in India. In the absence of such evidence, it would be too early to impose travel bans,” reasoned Babu, who is also Professor and head of Lifecourse Epidemiology at Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

Experts in favor of banning air travel to prevent variant entry

However, majority of India’s public health experts argued that the country should close its sky to prevent the entry of newly mutated coronavirus here. Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggested that the government should take all measures to contain the mutated variant from infiltrating the country as it is found highly contagious.

Infectivity of new variant rose from 24 per cent to 70 per cent in a month

In first week of November, the infectivity of the latest variant was found at 24 per cent but rose exponentially within a month and reached 70 per cent as we are speaking. So, considering these evidences, India should take a prompt decision and must ban air-travel at least from countries where its emergence is found,” Kant added. “If the new strain finds its way to the country’s population, it would severely affect the people with comorbidities, leading to a huge burden on hospitals which India witnessed during the recent COVID surges,” he cautioned.

Soumyadeep Bhaumik, public health specialist at the George Institute for Global Health, said that India should learn from the past and not repeat the mistake of February and March where a crucial period to contain the virus was lost due to indecisiveness. “The country needs to ban all international flights pronto,” he stated while speaking to IANS. As per the reports of the cases spread in European countries, the virus is spreading incredibly fast. It’s just a matter of time for it to reach India. Since Europe is a free trade country, people who travelled there recently can head back to India with a possibility of carrying the latest strain.

(With inputs from IANS)