In a scary future scenario, mutations could render all current COVID-19 vaccines ineffective in a year or less, according to two-thirds of 77 epidemiologists, virologists and infectious disease specialists from 28 countries surveyed by People's Vaccine Alliance. The results published on Tuesday deliver a stark warning of the risk the world is taking by failing to ensure all countries have sufficient vaccines to protect people from COVID-19. Of those surveyed, almost a third gave a timeframe of nine months or less. Fewer than one in eight said they believed that mutations would never render the current vaccines ineffective. The overwhelming majority – 88 per cent — said that persistent low vaccine coverage in many countries would make it more likely for vaccine resistant mutations to appear. The People's Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of over 50 organisations including African Alliance, Oxfam and UNAIDS, warned that at the current rate it was likely that only 10 per cent of people in the majority of poor countries will be vaccinated in the next year.

Sharing of tech, IP important to increase global vaccine coverage

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed – who included epidemiologists, virologists and infectious disease specialists from institutions including Johns Hopkins, Yale, Imperial College, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Cambridge University, the University of Edinburgh and The University of Cape Town — said that open sharing of technology and intellectual property could increase global vaccine coverage.

Emergence of vaccine-resistant mutant only a matter of time

Viruses don’t recognize borders, ethnicity, age and nationality. This is a fact. It is absolutely necessary to vaccinate as many people as possible and ensure that 100 vaccination is achieved at the shortest time possible. This is because the more the virus remains in circulation, the possibility of more mutations increases. Experts are of the opinion that this may soon make our current vaccines ineffective. Today, we are seeing the emergence of numerous variants of the COVID-19 virus. Some of these mutations are more lethal than others. According to experts it is only a matter of time before a mutation that doesn’t respond to therapies and vaccines make an appearance. Also Read - What is a coronavirus vaccine passport - Do you need one too?

Booster doses may be needed to deal with these mutations

Scientists say that such lethal mutations of the COVID-19 virus may spur faster spreads of the disease among vulnerable populations. It may also evade immune responses to previously identified strains. Unless everybody is vaccinated, we should be ready for more mutations, which could churn out variants that are able to evade current vaccines. Many of these mutations will require booster shots to deal with them.

What the People’s Vaccine Alliance says

Despite this, many rich countries blocked a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. The People’s Vaccine Alliance is urging them to reconsider when talks resume at the World Trade Organisation in April. The alliance is also calling for all pharmaceutical corporations working on COVID-19 vaccines to openly share their technology and intellectual property through the World Health Organization COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, in order to speed up and ramp up the production and rollout of vaccines to all countries.

(With inputs from IANS)