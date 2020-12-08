Health officials have come a step closer to finding the cause of the mysterious illness that has affected hundreds of people in Eluru town of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. They have found excessive amounts of heavy metals such as lead and nickel in the blood samples of patients suffering from the unknown disease. We found lead and nickel in the blood samples in excess amount. This can be one of the causes. We are sending more samples to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi Himanshu Shukla joint collector West Godavari district told IANS.