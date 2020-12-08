Health officials are yet to find out the cause of the mysterious illness reported in Eluru in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile the number of people affected by the unknown illness has shot up to 455. Sources told IANS that cases started rising from Friday night and spiked on Saturday reaching 455 by Monday night. Out of which 263 have been discharged and 174 persons are undergoing treatment. According to IANS reports the patients were hospitalised with symptoms resembling epilepsy. They complained of 3 to 5 minutes of epileptic fits without repetition forgetfulness anxiety vomiting headache and back