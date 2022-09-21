Elevator Door Kills Mumbai Woman: Tips to Save Yourself From Critical Injury When Getting Into A Lift

A 26-year-old teacher tragically got killed after getting stuck between elevator doors. The incident was reported from Mumbai's Malad on September 16. The deceased was declared dead on being brought to a nearby hospital. As per the reports, when the young woman had tried entering the lift, the doors of it had closed on her. While her leg was inside the lift, her body remained outside and she was dragged up to the destination floor. The spectators reported her sustaining severe injuries. While lifts seem to be the most harmless machines we use every day but sometimes they can be scary too. Imagine yourself being locked up in a small cubicle pulled by some ropes.

Elevator anxiety can also stem from such incidents. It can also stem from other reasons, a person might be suffering from agoraphobia (fear of not being able to escape) or claustrophobia (fear of enclosed spaces). COVID-19 has also contributed to the rising fear of elevators among people, aggravating feelings of breathlessness and dizziness.

What could possibly go wrong in a lift

Though rare, elevator accidents do occur occasionally. There have been instances of people stuck in an elevator and getting injured. The following are some things that could possibly go wrong in an elevator-

An elevator can fail to land at the floor's level, leaving a dangerous space between the machine and the floor. Most accidents happen when people try to jump off the gap and might slip, trip or fall.

If the speed of the elevator is high, it can cause people to bump into the walls or each other.

If not routinely checked, lifts can malfunction and get stuck.

If the door sensors malfunction, they can cause severe injury if they close on people and the situation can turn life-threatening if the elevator starts moving.

In extremely rare circumstances, people can fall into the elevator shaft. The outer doors might open but people might not notice that the inner body of the lift is missing. Stepping in the outer doors might make them fall into the pit.

Precautions you must take

For people suffering from agoraphobia or claustrophobia, getting into an elevator is like getting into a warzone. It becomes all the more nerve-tiring if you have to commute regularly. Here are a few things that might help you with your anxiety and can save you from accidents-

Avoid wearing any cloth item that can be caught between the doors

Don't try to push against the elevator doors with your hands, use the door button instead

Take stairs in case of fire or in times of frequent power cuts.

Make use of the emergency numbers if you get stuck in a lift.

Mind the gap between the elevator and the floor.