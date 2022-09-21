Elevator Door Kills Mumbai Woman: Tips to Save Yourself From Critical Injury When Getting Into A Lift

- Health A-Z
A 26-year-old teacher tragically got killed after getting stuck between elevator doors. The incident was reported from Mumbai's Malad on September 16. The deceased was declared dead on being brought to a nearby hospital. As per the reports, when the young woman had tried entering the lift, the doors of it had closed on her. While her leg was inside the lift, her body remained outside and she was dragged up to the destination floor. The spectators reported her sustaining severe injuries. While lifts seem to be the most harmless machines we use every day but sometimes they can be scary too. Imagine yourself being locked up in a small cubicle pulled by some ropes.
Elevator anxiety can also stem from such incidents. It can also stem from other reasons, a person might be suffering from agoraphobia (fear of not being able to escape) or claustrophobia (fear of enclosed spaces). COVID-19 has also contributed to the rising fear of elevators among people, aggravating feelings of breathlessness and dizziness.
Though rare, elevator accidents do occur occasionally. There have been instances of people stuck in an elevator and getting injured. The following are some things that could possibly go wrong in an elevator-
For people suffering from agoraphobia or claustrophobia, getting into an elevator is like getting into a warzone. It becomes all the more nerve-tiring if you have to commute regularly. Here are a few things that might help you with your anxiety and can save you from accidents-
