One thing that has emerged from the current global health crisis is that elderly people are more prone to COVID-19 infection as are those with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. But how likely are older people to follow the precautionary guidelines? According to a new survey spanning 27 countries, elderly people are not more willing to isolate and are not more compliant with several COVID-19 preventive measures. The journal PLOS ONE published this survey conducted by researchers from the University of Edinburgh in the UK. Also Read - Brazil President Bolsonaro and other global leaders who tested positive for COVID-19

Researchers say that given the vulnerability of elderly people, we should expect nothing else but a greater level of compliance with preventive measures compared to their younger fellow citizens. Among those who become ill with COVID -19, older adults appear to be more likely to be hospitalised or die from the disease. Also Read - COVID-19: Herd immunity is not possible without collateral damage

Older people less likely to wear a face mask

In the study of elderly people’s attitudes and compliance with COVID -19 preventative measures, the research team examined survey results from 72,417 people of all ages across 27 different countries. The surveys asked about people’s willingness to self-isolate if necessary, as well as their compliance with specific preventive measures, such as hand washing or wearing a mask. The analysis suggests that elderly people are no more willing than those in their 50s and 60s to voluntarily self-isolate if they begin to feel ill or if they are advised to do so by a clinician or health official. The findings showed that people aged 60 to 80 are also less likely than younger age groups to wear a face mask outside their home. However, older people are more likely to avoid public transportation and to avoid small gatherings or having guests over. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 7,42,417 as death toll reaches 20,642

Need to sensitise older people about precautionary rules

These findings suggest that efforts are needed to improve public health strategies to encourage older adults to comply with preventive measures. A deeper understanding of elderly people’s attitudes and compliance could help inform such improvements and, ultimately, reduce the number of deaths due to the pandemic, the researchers said. The surprising (and quite shocking) findings entail major implications on how the COVID-19 crises is managed, say researchers.

Isolation, masks essential for safety of the elderly

Most elderly people are also patients of chronic health conditions. Moreover, they are more likely to have a compromised immune system. Therefore, it is all the more important for them to follow all the precautionary measures that have been laid down. Most governments, including in India, have asked people over 65 years of age to avoid going out to avoid getting the disease. Wearing of masks is compulsory across all age groups including the elderly. But sometimes, older people may feel uncomfortable doing so. There must be efforts from healthcare professionals as well as family members to ensure that the elderly members of their family abide by the guidelines. This will not only keep them safe but also protect others from the disease.

(With inputs from IANS)