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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When will India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan celebrate Eid this year?

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Today: When is Eid this year? Date and timing in India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia. As per reports, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are likely to be sight the crescent moon on the evening of March 19, 2026 (Thursday).

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When will India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan to celebrate Eid this year?

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: After a long wait of 30 days, Eid ul Fitr is finally here, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with the sighting of the crescent moon. The moon has finally made its appearance, signalling the conclusion of Ramadan 2026. So, if you've been checking your phone every few minutes for moon-sighting updates, you can finally relax. Following a quiet Wednesday evening when the Shawwal moon remained unseen across most parts of the Middle East, authorities have now confirmed that Ramadan will complete a full 30 days this year. This means that for a large part of the world, Friday, March 20, 2026, will be celebrated as Eid. From the grand mosques of Saudi Arabia to the bustling streets of Dubai and the serene neighbourhoods of Bahrain, the transition from fasting to feasting is now officially set. Earlier, the Saudi Supreme Court had announced that the Shawwal crescent moon would be sighted today (19th March) following traditional Sunnah practices. As part of this, the primary observation is conducted at Sudair and Tumair, with astronomers from Al Maj'mah University tasked with locating the crescent. Meanwhile, UAE declared that for federal government entities, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and continue until Sunday, March 22, 2026.

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