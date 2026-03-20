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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When is Eid in India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan this year?

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: The Delhi Jama Masjid has declared that the Ramadan month completes on March 20 and accordingly, Eid will be celebrated the next day on Saturday, March 21.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: When is Eid in India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan this year?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening, completing 30 days of Ramadan in the kingdom. Following the announcement, several countries including the UAE, Turkey, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Lebanon have aligned with Saudi Arabia and will also celebrate Eid on March 20. In India, however, Eid will be observed a day later due to local moon-sighting traditions. Religious authorities, including the Naib Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Usama Shaban Bukhari, confirmed that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on March 19. Echoing this, Islamic Centre of India chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli announced that since the moon was not visible in Lucknow or other parts of the country, March 20 will be observed as the 30th Roza, and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21. "Shawwal-ul-Mukarram was not sighted therefore, it is announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, March 21, 2026," the authorities confirmed. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing across India, with Eid namaz in Lucknow scheduled for 10 am, followed by prayers for peace and harmony. Across the globe, Muslim communities are gearing up to mark the end of the holy month with prayers, charity (Zakat al-Fitr), family gatherings, and festive meals, symbolising gratitude, unity, and spiritual renewal.

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