Efficacy Of Boosters Will Likely Decline, 4th Dose May Be Necessary: Moderna CEO

People who got their booster shot against Covid-19 (third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine) last year will likely have enough protection to get them through the winter, but they may need a fourth shot after some months, said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. He said that the efficacy of boosters will probably decline over time, as it happened with the first two doses, a news agency reported on Thursday.

Israel has already rolled out a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or second booster jab for over-60s, health workers and anyone considered medically vulnerable. Preliminary findings of an Israeli study showed a five-fold rise in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated persons a week after the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine is administered.

Germany, UK and France are also considering a second booster. Last month, Germany's health minister Karl Lauterbach said that a fourth dose will be needed to maintain protection against the Omicron variant.

Stronger evidence needed to decide on a fourth dose

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks that it's too premature to be talking about a fourth dose, at least on the part of the United States.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a news channel that for now, third doses appear to be providing "durable protection" and only when data are available on fourth doses, the agency will examine and consider whether there might be a need for them nationally.

Recently, Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), also told media persons that "more strong evidence is needed" before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.

Pollard said administering booster vaccines to everyone every four-six months is not sustainable or affordable. He suggested that future immunisation drives should target the most vulnerable, rather than all adults.