Apomorphine stimulates the production of dopamine by nerve cells in the brain and provide quick and effective relief to patients and improving their life quality. © Shutterstock

Providing a big relief to patients of Parkinson’s Disease, a new medication is now available in a Bengaluru hospital named Vikram Hospital. It has launched ‘Apomorphine’ for the first time in the country in association with UK-based speciality pharmaceutical company Britannia Pharmaceuticals

This new and powerful drug stimulates the production of dopamine by nerve cells in the brain and provide quick and effective relief to patients and improving their life quality. Notably, it is now available both as injections and infusion pumps

Currently in India, Parkinson’s patients have only two options. Either oral treatment for the early stage of the disease or too expensive Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Dr Prashanth LK, Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders Specialist, Vikram Hospital quoted as saying, “Apomorphine is recommended for patients who have started to have motor fluctuations – that is, the effect of oral medications is not lasting long enough for them.” He further said that It is an effective alternative for patients who are not the right candidates for DBS, or those who do not want to undergo surgery yet.

According to Dr Somesh Mittal, CEO, Vikram Hospital, “Apomorphine, a highly selective dopamine receptor stimulator, is a long-awaited boon for patients. It is not an OTC medication, but has to be taken under the supervision of a Movement Disorder Specialist at specialised centres.