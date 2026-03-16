Ed Sheeran's Wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy: Why regular health screenings matter

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In a recent interview, Ed Sheeran revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with cancer while she was 6-months pregnant. Recalling the terrifying moment when he learned about his wife's cancer diagnosis, the music legend said, "Cherry rung me up and said she had cancer."
"Doctors discovered Cherry had a tumour in her arm in February 2022 while she was six months pregnant with their second child, daughter Jupiter," he further added.
Talking about his wife's current health status, Ed Sheeran said, "She's fine, I mean she had the operation. She was pregnant at the time so that's why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumour after she'd given birth to our second child. Thankfully, touch wood, totally fine."
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the co-occurrence of cancer and pregnancy is, fortunately, a rare event. It is a challenging situation for all involved parties, as the risks and benefits of oncological treatments should be balanced for both the mother and the offspring. Breast cancer is the most common malignancy during pregnancy, with an incidence of 1/3000, followed by other entities, such as cervical cancer, hematological malignancies, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr K.S. Sachdeva, CMO, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd, explained why regular screening matters and what everyone should follow as they age.
"Most cancers begin silently, without obvious signs or symptoms. In its earliest stages, it often cannot be detected through self-examination alone. This is why regular screening is so critical. Some of the most common forms of cancers that affect women more than men are breast and cervical cancers. The earlier cancer is identified while still confined to the affected organ the better the prognosis and treatment outcomes. Advanced, non-invasive technologies such as iBreastExam are helping make early detection more accessible, enabling women to be screened sooner and more regularly," says Dr K.S. Sachdeva.
Cancer prevention is important to keep the
While cancer remains the most concerning health problem in women, doctors also urge everyone to undergo some essential screenings for safety. These include:
During pregnancy, comprehensive neonatal care, including haemoglobin tests, blood pressure monitoring, and ultrasound scans, is recommended, with at least four visits as per maternal health guidelines.
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