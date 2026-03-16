Ed Sheeran's Wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy: Why regular health screenings matter

Was Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy? A music legend shares haunting details that left the couple battling the worst time of their lives.

Ed Sheeran's Wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy Why regular health screenings matter

In a recent interview, Ed Sheeran revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with cancer while she was 6-months pregnant. Recalling the terrifying moment when he learned about his wife's cancer diagnosis, the music legend said, "Cherry rung me up and said she had cancer."

"Doctors discovered Cherry had a tumour in her arm in February 2022 while she was six months pregnant with their second child, daughter Jupiter," he further added.

Talking about his wife's current health status, Ed Sheeran said, "She's fine, I mean she had the operation. She was pregnant at the time so that's why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumour after she'd given birth to our second child. Thankfully, touch wood, totally fine."

Cancer During Pregnancy: How Scary Is It?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the co-occurrence of cancer and pregnancy is, fortunately, a rare event. It is a challenging situation for all involved parties, as the risks and benefits of oncological treatments should be balanced for both the mother and the offspring. Breast cancer is the most common malignancy during pregnancy, with an incidence of 1/3000, followed by other entities, such as cervical cancer, hematological malignancies, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma.

Cancer Diagnosis: Why Regular Health Screenings Matter?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr K.S. Sachdeva, CMO, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd, explained why regular screening matters and what everyone should follow as they age.

"Most cancers begin silently, without obvious signs or symptoms. In its earliest stages, it often cannot be detected through self-examination alone. This is why regular screening is so critical. Some of the most common forms of cancers that affect women more than men are breast and cervical cancers. The earlier cancer is identified while still confined to the affected organ the better the prognosis and treatment outcomes. Advanced, non-invasive technologies such as iBreastExam are helping make early detection more accessible, enabling women to be screened sooner and more regularly," says Dr K.S. Sachdeva.

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How To Prevent Cancer? Safety Tips For Women

Cancer prevention is important to keep the

Get regular health checkups done to stay safe and prevent any fatal health conditions from creeping in. Make sure to track the signs and the symptoms. As and when you spot anything abnormal, make sure to get yourself checked by a health professional immediately. Cancer can only be prevented and not controlled this notion is completely wrong. If you spot any signs that indicate cancer onset, make sure to consult an expert. Some lifestyle changes that can help prevent cancer from entering your body are eating well and sleeping on time (giving your body proper rest), exercising regularly, and most importantly, making sure that your stress levels are under control. One who has a family history of cancer should take extra precautions to avoid this deadly disease from creeping inside the body.

While cancer remains the most concerning health problem in women, doctors also urge everyone to undergo some essential screenings for safety. These include:

Women aged 21 to 30 are recommended to have a Pap smear for cervical cancer screening every three years. For those between 30 and 45 years old, it is advised to undergo an HPV test every five years along with an annual clinical breast exam. Women aged 40 and above should have a mammogram for breast cancer screening either annually or biannually.

During pregnancy, comprehensive neonatal care, including haemoglobin tests, blood pressure monitoring, and ultrasound scans, is recommended, with at least four visits as per maternal health guidelines.

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