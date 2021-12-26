Ectopic Pregnancy: Things To Be Considered About Pregnancy Outside The Uterus

Ectopic Pregnancy: Things To Be Consider About Pregnancy Outside The Uterus

The growing of a fertilised egg outside of a woman's uterus elsewhere in the belly is known as ectopic pregnancy or extra-uterine pregnancy. The illness can cause significant bleeding. Here is everything you need to know about the condition.

Ectopic pregnancy or extra-uterine pregnancy is described as the growth of a fertilized egg outside a woman's uterus elsewhere in the belly. The condition can result in severe bleeding and calls for immediate medical care. In more than 90% of these cases, the egg implants in a fallopian tube and it is called a tubal pregnancy.

Symptoms Of Ectopic Pregnancy

Signs of an ectopic pregnancy may go unnoticed as it usually occurs in the first few weeks of pregnancy when you might not even be aware of being pregnant. Early signs of the condition include pelvic pain with light vaginal bleeding, weakness or dizziness, severe abdominal cramps, upset stomach, vomiting etc.

Further, the fallopian tube may burst or rupture as a result of tubal pregnancy resulting in major pain with or without severe bleeding. You need to call your doctor right away in case of heavy vaginal bleeding with light-headedness, fainting, or severe belly or shoulder pain, especially on one side.

Causes and Risk Factors

While the exact cause of an ectopic pregnancy is not known, a damaged fallopian tube may be one of the reasons that could keep the fertilized egg from getting into your uterus. Besides, an ectopic pregnancy is more likely if you have the pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), scarring from pelvic surgery, tried to have a tubal ligation (tubes tied) or tubal ligation reversal, a previous ectopic pregnancy, sexually transmitted infection, genital tuberculosis, smoke cigarettes, use fertility drugs.

If the fallopian tube has ruptured or is about to rupture, Doctors or surgeons will prefer to operate. Surgery is frequently done in extreme situations. This is a life-saving treatment and an emergency procedure. Typically, the surgery is performed through several small incisions instead of one bigger cut-an an advanced procedure known as laparoscopy. If possible, the surgeon will remove the complete fallopian tube with the egg remaining inside, or the egg will be removed from the tube.

Treatment & Prevention

While there's no way to prevent the condition, you can decrease your risk of acquiring it by using a condom during intercourse to prevent getting sexually transmitted infections that may reduce the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease and limit the number of sexual partners. One other way to prevent the condition is to avoid smoking and if you already do smoke, quit before you try to get pregnant.

You may like to read

An ectopic pregnancy can burst to open your fallopian tube, and the absence of appropriate treatment, the ruptured tube can lead to life-threatening bleeding. The treatment involves the use of either medication or surgery depending on the severity of the condition. Methotrexate injection is typically used to treat ectopic pregnancy. Usually, one dose of injection is enough, however, in some cases, a second or third injection may be required to treat the condition. Surgery is the treatment of choice in severe cases where your fallopian tube has ruptured or if there is a risk of rupture.

After an Ectopic Pregnancy, it might be hard to have a typical pregnancy. In such a case, it is best to consider talking to a fertility specialist, especially if you had a fallopian tube removed. In addition, one ectopic pregnancy raises your risk of having another one, therefore, if you get pregnant again, be mindful of changes in your body until your doctor can confirm that it's growing at its proper place.

(Inputs from Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Director of Nurture IVF clinic)