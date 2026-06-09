Ebola vs dengue, malaria, viral fever and COVID: How the symptoms of these virus infections differ from each other

Ebola vs dengue vs malaria vs COVID vs viral fever: From drop in platelet count to severe respiratory issues, read on to find out the most common symptoms that make them different from each other.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 9, 2026 10:29 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. S M Fayaz

How to differentiate between COVID vs Ebola vs Viral Fever vs Dengue?

As Ebola outbreaks continue to gain worldwide attention, many have become concerned that they could mistake the illness for more commonplace infections like dengue fever, malaria, viral fevers, or even COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the initial signs of Ebola are similar to those of numerous other infections, which makes it difficult to diagnose during the later stages.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Prof. Dr. S M Fayaz, Lead & Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained how these viruses are different from each other and what people should know about their traits (symptoms, risk factors and vaccines).

Ebola vs Other Virus Infections: Understand How They Differ

Ebola usually starts out like any other viral illness usually, patients will have a very high fever over three to four days, as well as having a headache, body aches, muscle aches, weakness, and extreme fatigue within the first few days.

Ebola vs Dengue: What's The Difference?

Differentiating between dengue and Ebola infection is very challenging for even the most experienced of physicians, primarily because both can cause bleeding complications and lower platelet counts in their respective patients. "In the case of severe dengue fever, patients may suffer capillary leak syndrome and some form of bleeding. With Ebola, the possibility of internal bleeding and shock makes differentiating between the two during the very early stages extremely difficult.

When considering the progression of Ebola compared to dengue fever, symptoms of Ebola become much more pronounced as the disease advances. Dengue fever may result in severe pain in your joints ("break bone fever"), however, one of the major symptoms associated with the progression of Ebola is that it results in very significant amounts of blood loss such as through the gastrointestinal tract, or possibly as a result of vomiting blood or bleeding from various parts of your body. In comparison to dengue fever, patients with the Ebola virus often exhibit fluid loss and bleeding in many different areas of the body leading to a far more rapid and pronounced loss of these bodily fluids compared to dengue fever patients.

Ebola vs COVID: What's The Difference?

The difference between the two viruses and how they infect people is evident, as well as how they cause symptoms. COVID primarily causes respiratory illnesses by affecting the respiratory system, with coughing, cold symptoms (sore throat, sneezing, difficulty breathing) and changes in taste and smell; however, the Ebola virus does not primarily cause respiratory illnesses.

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While the majority of the symptoms related to COVID occur in the lungs, many of the patient's symptoms associated with Ebola do not occur in the lung area and while there may be some coughing associated with the early stages of the disease there are no significant respiratory symptoms in patients who have later stages of Ebola Virus Disease.

Ebola vs Malaria: What's The Difference?

Malaria also has similar symptoms to the Ebola virus in that both have high fevers and general malaise, although with malaria the timing of the patient's fever is typically every 2-3 days, but it can differ depending on the type of malaria infecting the patient. Most patients with malaria usually respond well to anti-parasitic medications; however, if they do not get well with these drugs, the physician may want to rule out other potential sources of infection, particularly in patients with a history of travel or exposure. The combination of laboratory analysis, travel history, exposure history, and symptom development contributes significantly to an accurate diagnosis. Tests performed on patients including rapid malaria antigen tests, blood smears, platelet counts, and viral screenings, will aid the physician differentiate between these types of infections.

Doctors advise the public is not to panic but to seek medical help if they have high fever, unexplainable bleeding, extreme weakness, or recent travel exposure symptoms.

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