Ebola virus outbreak: WHO declares global health emergency after rare Ebola strain kills 88 in Congo - All about the deadly virus

Ebola outbreak 2026: A new, highly lethal strain of the Ebola virus has been detected, infecting people in the Congo. The virus has already claimed a total of 88 people so far, prompting the WHO to declare it a global health emergency.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 18, 2026 9:37 AM IST

Everything you need to know about the new Ebola strain that killed 87 in Congo.

Ebola Outbreak: At a time when the world is already grappling with vaccine-resistant infections, rising hantavirus concerns, and fast-spreading norovirus outbreaks, another deadly virus is once again triggering global alarm. Ebola has made a dangerous comeback, putting international health agencies and governments on high alert.

Taking cognisance of the current situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the Ebola virus outbreak in Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths.

Issuing an emergency, the global health body took to X, and stated that the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, and advised against the closure of international borders.

"The Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), but does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency as defined in the provisions of the IHR There are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time. In addition, there is limited understanding of the epidemiological links with known or suspected cases," Dr Ghebreyesus said.

According to the reports, as of now, a total of 8 cases have been confirmed with proper lab testing, while a total of 246 suspected cases are still being monitored. Meanwhile, the WHO also noted that 80 suspected deaths have been reported in Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo - all showing symptoms of Ebola.

Symptoms of Ebola virus.

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What is Ebola Virus?

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus. For many people, the word "Ebola" immediately brings back memories of terrifying images from previous outbreaks healthcare workers in protective suits, emergency isolation wards, and rising death tolls. But beyond the panic and headlines lies a virus that remains one of the deadliest infections known to humans.

Identified in the year 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), the virus is known as one of the deadliest viruses in the world, carrying a fatality rate ranging between 25% and 90%.

How Does Ebola Spread?

Caused by the Ebola virus, this infection is known to be highly transmissible in nature. According to the WHO, unlike other airborne viruses such as COVID-19, the Ebola virus infection usually spreads through direct physical contact with infected bodily fluids such as fluid from the nostrils, cough, sneeze, sweat, spit, sperm etc. The global health body has noted that contracting this virus is extremely challenging as it can be transmitted from one individual to another in a very short span of time.

Here are the primary mediators of the deadly ebola virus:

Blood Saliva Sweat Vomit Urine Semen Breast milk Other bodily fluids of an infected person

The virus can also transmit easly via any infected object such as clothes, bed, or any type of medical equipment.

Speaking to the media, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that this is the 17th Ebola outbreak that has been recorded since 1976 (the time when this deadly virus was first reported).

How do you stop Ebola from spreading?

Symptoms of Ebola Virus

As cases are on the rise, here are the top signs of the Ebola virus infection that one should never ignore:

High fever accompanied by body ache and muscle pain Extreme tiredness and fatigue A chronic headache Severe muscle ache and joint pain Sore throat Serious weakness and chest heaviness An unexplained loss of appetite

Some of the most severe signs of the Ebola virus infection include - skin rashes, vomiting, diarrhoea, internal bleeding, blood in vomit and stools, and in rare cases, a sudden organ failure.

Benefits of vaccines.

Ebola Outbreak 2026: All About The Newly Detected Ebola Strain

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has noted that the current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease, that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines. Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have taken place in Congo and Uganda, this is only the third time the Bundibugyo virus has been reported. Congo accounts for all except two of the cases, both of which were reported in neighbouring Uganda, the WHO said.

The global body also noted that the virus that is spreading right now is capable of causing haemorrhagic fevers and has an average case fatality rate of around 50%.

Do We Have Vaccines For Ebola Virus Infection?

WHO-approved Ebola vaccines have shown promising results in controlling outbreaks, especially through "ring vaccination" strategies. This involves vaccinating people who have been in close contact with infected individuals.

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