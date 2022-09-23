Ebola Virus Outbreak: Uganda Confirms 7 Cases, Including One Death

The latest outbreak of the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus in Uganda appears to have started since the beginning of this month, says the country's Health Ministry.

As COVID-19 pandemic recedes, Uganda is hit by another viral outbreak. The country is now dealing with the latest outbreak of the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus. So far, seven cases have been reported, including one death. It is believed that the epidemic might have started since this month, as stated by Henry Kyobe, incidence commander in Uganda's Ministry of Health.

Kyobe said it on Thursday during an online press briefing organized by the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo.

Three days back (on Tuesday), the WHO had confirmed the detection of the Sudan strain in a sample taken from a 24-year-old Ugandan man. This is said to be the first time in over a decade that the relatively rare Sudan strain has been found in Uganda. In 2019, the country had witnessed an outbreak of the Zaire strain of Ebola virus.

Can vaccines protect against this strain of Ebola virus?

Although the existing vaccines against Ebola virus have been found to be effective against the Zaire strain, their efficacy against the Sudan strain is not clear, according to WHO.

Six different strains of Ebola virus are known to exist. Of these, three strains namely Bundibugyo, Sudan and Zaire were responsible for the previous large outbreaks.

Though it occurs rarely, Ebola virus disease (EVD) is often deadly, if untreated. The disease fatality rate was reported to be up to 90 per cent in past outbreaks. Health experts believe that the virus is transmitted to people from infected wild animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope or porcupines through close contact.

