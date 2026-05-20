Ebola virus outbreak: 5 symptoms of this deadly virus that killed over 134 people in Congo

Symptoms of the Ebola virus: Read on to know the top 5 signs of this deadly virus that claimed 134 lives in the 2026 Congo outbreak.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 20, 2026 10:35 AM IST

What are the key signs of Ebola? Read on to find out!

Ebola virus symptoms: After battling the deadly SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19, for over 6 years, the world is now witnessing dozens of more lethal viral outbreaks. In the latest, DRC Congo has reported a sudden surge in Ebola cases. According to the official figures, a total of 134 deaths and as many as 550 active cases have been registered so far in the latest outbreak.

With a fatality rate ranging between 50%-90%, this virus is no less than COVID when it comes to triggering a pandemic. In its latest press meet, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic," and pointed to the emergence of cases in urban areas, the deaths of healthcare workers and significant population movement.

Let's understand this virus better and get a hold on the signs and symptoms that it can trigger.

Symptoms of Ebola Virus Infection

How to know if you are infected with the Ebola virus? Here are some of the warning signs and symptoms linked with the Ebola virus infection that has claimed over 134 lives in DRC Congo already:

1. High fever

One of the first and the most common signs of Ebola virus infection is high fever that hovers above 103-104 F. Ebola viral fever is also accompanied by severe body ache, chills and extreme tiredness or weakness.

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2. Severe headache and body pain

The next and the other side of the Ebola symptom is how painful the joints and muscles get when one is infected with the virus. Experts say that patients suffering from Ebola encounter a severe headache, accompanied by muscle ache and joint pain. Sometimes this body ache can also feel like someone is pinching and punching your body.

3. Extreme fatigue and weakness

Another warning sign of the Ebola virus infection is extreme fatigue and weakness. When the body is constantly forced to fight against any foreign virus (invaders) it leaves the cells tired and askign for more blood flow than usual. This when is not satisfied can lead to a sudden drop in energy levels. Individuals infected with the Ebola virus may feel too weak to perform daily activities, even in the early stages of infection.

4. Vomiting and diarrhea

As the infection progresses, gastrointestinal symptoms like persistent vomiting and severe diarrhea may develop, leading to dehydration and rapid deterioration of health.

5. Unexplained bleeding or bruising

In severe cases, patients may develop internal or external bleeding, such as bleeding from gums, nose, or under the skin (bruising). This is a critical warning sign of advanced infection.

According to the experts, anyone showing any of the symptoms mentioned-above must not wait for anything to get out of control. Experts warn that Ebola symptoms worsen quickly and can become life-threatening; therefore, it is important to seek immediate medical intervention in case of high fever, cough, or headache persists for a longer period.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for any health concerns.

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