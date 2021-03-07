Ebola virus disease (EVD), formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, is a rare but fatal disease. Most commonly, it affects people and nonhuman primates including monkeys, gorillas and chimpanzees. Ebola virus was first identified in 1976 when two simultaneous outbreaks occurred, one in South Sudan, and the other in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In DRC, the Ebola outbreak appeared in a village near the Ebola River, from which the disease takes its name. Since then, there has been outbreaks from time to time in several African countries. While the world is busy fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, two African countries are facing the threat of Ebola outbreak as well. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have reported 29 Ebola virus cases and 13 deaths, according to news agency reports. Also Read - Guinea declares first Ebola outbreak since 2016, confirm three deaths

As per the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Saturday, the Ebola fatality rate in the two countries stands at 45 percent.

Vaccines have been used to help control the spread of Ebola outbreaks in Guinea and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). More than 1,600 people have received Ebola virus vaccinations in Guinea, but more lifesaving jabs will be needed to contain the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (March 3,2021).

If the outbreak spreads to other countries, there’s not enough stock of vaccines to protect against the virus, said the Director of Strategic Health Operations at WHO, Dr. Michel Yao, as quoted in a UN News report.

In 2014, an Ebola outbreak in Guinea quickly spread to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone. While it brought under control in two years, it claimed over 11,300 lives, with over 28,600 recorded cases. This was considered the deadliest Ebola outbreak since the virus was first detected in 1976.

Some important facts about Ebola virus

Fruit bats are thought to be the natural Ebola virus hosts. According to WHO, it is transmitted to people through close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope or porcupines found ill or dead or in the rainforest.

Human-to-human transmission occur via direct contact with blood or body fluids (like blood, faeces, vomit) of a person who is sick with or has died from Ebola.

A person infected with Ebola may experience onset of symptoms within 2 to 21 days of time interval. Initial symptoms of EVD include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. This could be followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, internal and external bleeding (for example, oozing from the gums, or blood in the stools), as well as symptoms of impaired kidney and liver function.

In December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ervebo vaccine. It is also prequalified by WHO for use in individuals 18 years of age and older (except for pregnant and breastfeeding women) for protection against Ebola virus disease caused by Zaïre Ebola virus.

The FDA also approved two monoclonal antibodies (Inmazeb and Ebanga) for the treatment of Zaire ebolavirus (Ebolavirus) infection in adults and children in late 2020.