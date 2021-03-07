Ebola virus disease (EVD) formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever is a rare but fatal disease. Most commonly it affects people and nonhuman primates including monkeys gorillas and chimpanzees. Ebola virus was first identified in 1976 when two simultaneous outbreaks occurred one in South Sudan and the other in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In DRC the Ebola outbreak appeared in a village near the Ebola River from which the disease takes its name. Since then there has been outbreaks from time to time in several African countries. While the world is busy fighting the COVID-19 pandemic two African