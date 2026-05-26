Ebola virus alert: India’s DGCA issues urgent pandemic-style preparedness guidelines for airlines amid WHO warning

Latest Ebola news: As per the latest figures, a total of 220 deaths have been reported from Uganda, and Congo - linked to the recent Ebola outbreak. Read on to know what DGCA has asked every flyer to follow.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 26, 2026 12:47 PM IST

WHO Issues Ebola Warning: DGCA Responds With Strict Airline Preparedness Measures (Image generated using AI)

Ebola virus outbreak: The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief on Tuesday warned that the Ebola outbreak situation in Congo, and Uganda is likely to get worse in the upcoming days before it gets any better. The deadly Ebola virus, which has a fatality rate of upto 90% has already claimed over 220 lives and infected more than 1000 across the Central Africa. In the latest development, Italy has also reported cases of this fatal virus.

While Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat airports had already activated pandemic protocols to ensure that the virus doesn't enter India, in the latest development, India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has also issued a fresh set of operating procedures for airlines to strengthen preparedness against the spread of Ebola disease following the World Health Organization's alert over the outbreak in parts of Africa.

In an office order dated May 22, the DGCA said the measures follow the WHO's declaration on May 17 regarding the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

DGCA Issues Ebola Preparedness Protocol For Airlines Amid WHO Alert

Are you planning to travel anytime soon? Make sure to check what DGCA has stated in its latest statement amid a massive surge in Ebola cases in Central Africa:

DGCA has noted that apart from the epicentre of the 2026 Ebola outbreak, neighbouring countries of Uganda and South Sudan have also been identified as regions facing a heightened risk of disease transmission. The body has asked everyone to avoid travel plans to these 'high risk' countries.

Here is what the new mandate says:

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As per the new protocol, all the airlines who are operating direct or indirect connectivity with the affected countries (Uganda and the DRC) will be required to implement mandatory passenger screening and reporting measures before arrival in India. One of the major requirement that DGCA has implemented is that every traveller who is arriving in India via or from these affected nations, will have to sign a Self-Declaration Forms (SDFs). DGCA has also directed all the airlines who are operating via or from these effected countries will have to make specific in-flight health announcements warning travellers about Ebola symptoms, including fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding to immediately de-board. The DGCA's recent advisory also states that passengers and crew, irrespective of nationality, must complete the declaration forms and submit them at designated immigration counters. Now the most important one is about quarantine. DGCA has asked every traveller with visible symptoms mentioned above to undergo a mandatory 21 days of quarantine upon arrival in India. They will also have to report to the airport health officials after recovering.

The DGCA has also laid down detailed on-board containment procedures for suspected cases during flights. Cabin crew must isolate symptomatic passengers, relocate them to minimise exposure to others, keep adjacent rows vacant where possible, and designate a separate lavatory for their use. Airlines must ensure suspected passengers are provided masks and appropriate protective equipment.

Apart from these regulations, airlines have also been instructed to co-operate and work closely with airport health authorities and air traffic control for the management of suspected cases among the travellers from these affected countries.

What Will Happen At The International Airports Now?

Some of the measures that DGCA has implemented taking cogniznace of the deteriorating Ebola situation is discussed above. Now in order to know what all steps one will undergo during their travel time, it includes:

Staggered de-boarding Thermal screening of passengers arriving from affected countries, and Sharing passenger details for health monitoring.

As per the officials, the regulatory board has also directed all the airlines to ensure that their crew members are well-trained with all the porotocols that have been implemented to stop Ebola from entering India. They have also been asked to follow pandemic safety rules such as:

Maintain adequate stocks of protective equipment Including masks Gloves Hand sanitisers First-aid kits and Biohazard disposal bags in line with international aviation guidelines.

The DRC and Uganda have reported more than 1000 suspected cases and over 220 deaths. The WHO has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, but stressed that it does not have the potential to cause a pandemic.

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