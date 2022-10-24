live

Ebola Spreading Rapidly, Uganda Issues Alert, Ask People To Remain Vigilent

Health officials in Uganda have alerted people about the sudden Ebola outbreak, which is taking the country in its grip slowly and gradually. According to the reports, the officials have urged the common public to remain vigilant as Ebola cases see a spike in the capital city of Kampala.

Minister of Health Ruth Aceng said in a tweet that two more contacts of the people under quarantine at the country's Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday tested positive, bringing the cumulative number to five. On Friday, three people of those under quarantine tested positive.

Ebola is an infectious and extremely fatal disease that is marked by a sudden rise in body temperature, and severe internal bleeding. The virus is spread through direct contact of an individual with infected body fluids by a filovirus ( Ebola virus ). What are the possible symptoms of Ebola? The usual symptoms include - a sore throat and sudden loss of appetite. The infection can also lead to certain gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting.

