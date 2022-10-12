live

Ebola Spreading Rapidly In Uganda: Capital Kampala Reports First Ebola Death

Ebola Virus: With a mortality rate of over 50 per cent, this virus infection is one of the rarest and deadliest diseases in people and nonhuman primates.

Health News LIVE Updates | In a first, Uganda's capital Kampala has reported death due to the highly infectious Ebola virus. According to the reports, the patient who died was the 19th victim in the current outbreak of the deadly virus in Kampala. Ebola is one of those diseases you'd rather not know about. With a mortality rate of over 50 per cent, this virus infection is one of the rarest and deadliest diseases in people and nonhuman primates. The virus spreads between humans by direct contact with bodily fluids and contaminated environments.

Experts have stated that they are unsure if there is an end to the Ebola virus infection, and they expect it to remain in the environment for an infinite time. Currently, Uganda is in the grip of the Ebola virus infection, which is spreading rapidly across the country, infecting and killing many. Talking about the virus, experts have warned that while the symptoms start with a fever and headache, in the latter stages, the body internally bleeds to death.

