Ebola outbreak explodes in DR Congo: 119 deaths, over 900 cases spark pandemic fears as WHO sounds alarm

Are we heading towards another COVID- like pandemic situation? In the last 24 hours, DRC Congo has witnessed a sharp rise in deadly Ebola cases. Read on to know the current status and death rate.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 25, 2026 10:18 AM IST

Ebola outbreak 2026: Latest updates from DRC

In the last 24 hours, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda have reported a sharp surge in Ebola virus cases, prompting health officials to implement stringent precautionary measures to contain the virus from spreading further. According to the latest figures, Congo has logged a total of 204 deaths and over 900 cases in the latest outbreak.

Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the outbreak now poses a "very high" risk for the Democratic Republic of Congo, but that the risk of the disease spreading globally remains low.

In order to contain the virus, authorities in north-eastern Congo have now banned funeral wakes and gatherings of more than 50 people, and armed soldiers and police are guarding some burials carried out by aid workers.

Why Is Congo Witnessing a Sudden Ebola Surge in 2026?

The sudden Ebola surge in Congo in 2026 is being driven by a dangerous mix of delayed detection, weak healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing conflict in affected regions that has severely disrupted containment efforts.

According to the health officials --- early transmission likely went unnoticed for weeks, allowing the virus to spread silently before cases were confirmed, while insecurity in eastern provinces has restricted access for medical teams, contact tracing, and safe isolation. At the same time, overwhelmed hospitals, cross-border movement, community mistrust, and resistance to safe burial practices have further accelerated transmission.

With limited resources and the strain of managing a rapidly expanding outbreak, experts warn that these combined factors have created a high-risk environment for explosive spread.

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India On High Alert As Ebola Cases Surge In DRC Congo

Ebola is not a new virus, it has been tirggering cases since 1976 (the year when this deadly virus was first reported from a village in African native, near the Ebola virus). The virus capable of triggering severe respiratory symptoms is linked to causing severe viral haemorrhagic fever. While there are several mutated version (strains or variants) or this virus, the latest outbreak is being dominated by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. As per experts, the viral diseases caused by the Ebola strain has a high mortality rate ranging between 60-90%.

Experts have also noted that the Bundibugyo type of Ebola virus responsible for the outbreak has no approved vaccine or treatment.

India has not reported any case of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. In view of the evolving situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, and in line with WHO's recommendations, the Government of India advises all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice.

Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions, a recently released govt statement noted.

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