Ebola BIG updates: No Ebola cases in India after Bengaluru woman tests negative; Russia develops vaccine for new variant - 10 key developments

The 2026 Ebola outbreak in Uganda and Congo - that has led to at least 223 deaths in two African countries so far, is at risk of becoming "the deadliest on record," - warns expert. Read on to know the top 10 developments today.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 27, 2026 11:38 AM IST

Ebola outbreak 2026 latest news updates (Image created using AI)

Ebola Latest Updates: Just when the world was crawling back to living a life free from pandemic rules, a deadly virus outbreak paused things and brought health officials to their knees. Ebola, one of the most dangerous and infectious diseases in the world, is back in the headlines after Uganda and Congo reported a fresh surge in cases. What triggered the panic button is the fact that this is not the old version of the virus, but a new and mutated variant called Bundibugyo Ebola virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bundibugyo Ebola virus is a rare, severe strain of ebolavirus causing a deadly outbreak that originated in the Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and spread to neighbouring Uganda. WHO has declared this outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

While there are tons of developments around the dangerous strain of the Ebola virus, we have curated the top 10. Scroll down to know the latest news updates of Ebola outbreak in 2026.

10 Latest News of Ebola Virus Outbreak In 2026: Has The Virus Entered India?

No, as per the latest news reports, the woman who was the first suspected case of the highly contagious Ebola virus, has tested negative. "A Ugandan national with recent travel history from the East African nation has tested negative for Ebola virus after she was placed under isolation as a matter of abundant caution in Bengaluru, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday (May 27, 2026)," Health Ministry told the media on Wednesday.

While scientists worldwide continue racing to develop vaccines against the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus. Here are the 10 biggest developments so far:

Indian health officials on Wednesday informed that the country still don't have any confirmed Ebola cases. Officials also added that the 21-day isolation process implemented for all the international passengers, specifically those coming from or via any of the affected nations was a precautionary measure amid rising global concern over the outbreak. According to recent global estimates, hundreds of suspected infections and more than 220 deaths have already been linked to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. WHO fears the numbers may continue to rise. So far a total of 900 cases have been reported. Unlike earlier Ebola outbreaks, the current outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no fully approved vaccine or targeted treatment available yet. Experts say this makes containment significantly harder. Taking cognizance of the seteriorating situation in the affected African states, the Indian government on Saturday (May 23, 2026) also issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to o the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan after the WHO declared the Ebola outbreak in central Africa a "global public health emergency". The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), citing fears that the actual number of infections may be much higher than reported. Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals who have been in affected areas in recent weeks and do not have symptoms will have to quarantine for 21 days from May 30, according to a statement from Canada's public health agency. India has intensified monitoring at airports and points of entry, especially for travellers arriving from affected African regions. Authorities are focusing on rapid detection, isolation, and contact tracing. On Tuesday, the DGCA activated pandemic-style protocols in all the international airports. This will lead to mandatory 21-day quarantine and strict screening for those coming in from any of the affected places. The Russian Embassy in South Africa has said that scientists in Russia have developed a new vaccine that works perfectly towards targetting the latest strain of Ebola virus. During a press conference, the Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced the development. Scientists said the vaccine may also work against the rare Bundibugyo strain linked to recent outbreaks in Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain. Trump administration to send Americans exposed to Ebola to Kenya.

What Precautions Should the Public Take?

Health authorities advise the following: Avoid all non-essential travel to the affected areas of eastern DRC and Uganda; healthcare workers travelling to the region should seek specialist advice and stay informed about the latest situation; anyone in contact with potentially infected individuals must follow full contact precautions and avoid exposure to blood or body fluids. Close contacts of confirmed cases should be placed in quarantine. The role of sexual transmission is unlikely to be an important mode of transmission.

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