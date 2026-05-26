Ebola BIG updates: India issues travel advisory; Gujarat, Delhi, Andhra activate airport screening; Uganda, Italy reports fresh cases - 10 key developments

Ebola is a viral disease that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids. It can cause severe bleeding and organ failure, leading to death.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 26, 2026 9:03 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan

Ebola outbreak escalates in Africa: India issues travel advisory, airport screening tightened as WHO warns crisis is spiralling; Uganda reports fresh cases (Image created using AI)

Ebola outbreak latest news: After battling the deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 for over six years, the world is now seeing a sudden re-emergence of another deadliest virus in the history of mankind - Ebola. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a total of over 900 cases of the deadly virus has been logged in the current outbreak, and nearly 220 deaths have been linked to it.

Earlier on Monday, Uganda reported two more Ebola cases, taking its total number of confirmed cases to seven.

Reviewing the current situation in the Central Africa has triggered fresh global concern - Are we heading towards another pandemic? Taking cogniznace of the deteriorating situaiton, India has tightened surveillance measures, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned that the crisis is escalating faster than response efforts. As fresh infections continue to emerge in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), health authorities across multiple countries are stepping up airport screening, isolation preparedness and emergency monitoring. Let us take a quick look at the top 10 developments of Ebola outbreak in 2026.

Ebola Outbreak 2026: Top 10 Latest News Updates From Congo, Uganda

Why are we seeing a sudden surge in Ebola cases? Experts note that continuous mutations and climatic changes, in addition to the vaccine inefficacy is what triggering the current surge in DRC and Uganda:

As Ebola cases continue to rise across Africa, India has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to all the affected countries. The list include - DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan. Uganda has confirmed two more Ebola cases, taking the country's total infections to seven so far. Italy reports two suspected Ebola cases after Uganda return WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the Ebola epidemic is "outpacing" current response efforts in Central Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Gujarat has intensified screening at Ahmedabad airport for passengers arriving from Ebola-hit African countries. Isolation beds have also been prepared. India's DGCA has issued fresh Ebola preparedness SOPs for airlines linked to Uganda and Congo, including onboard isolation protocols and health declaration forms. The outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which no approved vaccine currently exists. More than 900 suspected Ebola cases and over 119 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring regions. Health authorities worldwide, including the US and India, have started enhanced airport screening and surveillance measures to prevent cross-border spread.

Vaccines for Ebola: What We Know So Far?

Ebola is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Ebola virus an RNA virus with several distinct strains (called clades), some of which can cause fatal disease in humans. The most feared is the Zaire strain, which carries a mortality rate as high as 90%. The current outbreak, however, is caused by the Bundibugyo virus (BDBV), a rarer strain with a case fatality rate of 25 50%. This is only the third recorded outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain, with previous occurrences in Uganda (2007 2008) and the DRC (2012).

Do we have vaccines for the current Ebola variant? Answering the most asked questions about the availability of a vaccine that can prevent serious symptoms of the Ebola virus infection, WHO experts stated that 'there are no current vaccines' that can target the Bundibugyo strain.

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Can Ebola Trigger The Next Pandemic?

According to the experts, Ebola is spreading rapidly across DRC, Uganda, and some parts of isolated Central Africa, however, the risk of the transmission of this virus on the global front remains low.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Subramanian Swaminathan - Infectious Diseases Specialist, Director of Infectious Diseases at the Gleneagles Hospitals, noted that although the WHO has declared this a PHEIC, it has explicitly stated that the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency. "Because Ebola does not spread through the air and requires close contact for transmission, the probability of global dissemination is extremely low. However, the volatile humanitarian situation in Ituri Province with nearly two million displaced people and ongoing conflict makes containment challenging. International agencies including the CDC, WHO, and Doctors Without Borders are mounting coordinated responses. The situation is serious and warrants vigilance, but there is no cause for panic. Appropriate global preparedness measures are being implemented to protect public health."

Last week, the WHO declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern, and fear has gripped the streets of cities in the DRC and Uganda.

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