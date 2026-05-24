Ebola alert in India: Government issues fresh advisory, asks citizens to avoid travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan amid massive case surge

India issues Ebola advisory: The development came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak a global emergency concern.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 24, 2026 10:32 AM IST

India issues Ebola travel advisory as cases surge in Congo, Uganda and South Sudan

India Ebola advisory: Taking cognisance of the deteriorating Ebola outbreak situation in DRC Congo, the Indian government on Sunday advised everyone to avoid all kinds of non-essential travel to countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. In addition to avoiding travel, the government has also urged everyone to follow safety tips and precautionary measures to stay safe from the virus infections.

"In view of the evolving situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, and in line with WHO's recommendations, the Government of India advises all its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan," the health advisory issued by the Indian government said.

According to the reports, a total of 867 suspected cases and 204 deaths have been reported in Congo so far in the latest outbreak. Health officials also announced this as one of the worst outbreaks so far.

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