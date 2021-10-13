Eating Mushrooms May Help Lower Risk Of Depression

Button mushrooms contain potassium, which may help lower anxiety.

Mushrooms contain ergothioneine, an antioxidant that may lower the risk of oxidative stress and reduce the symptoms of depression, say researchers.

Because mushrooms are packed with several vitamins and minerals, and contain no cholesterol, they are considered as a superfood. These fungi have been touted for their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and found to offer multiple health benefits, including lowering the risk of developing cancer and premature death. Now, a new study led by Penn State College of Medicine has suggested that mushroom consumption may lower risk of depression.

After examining data on diet and mental health collected from over 24,000 U.S. adults between 2005 and 2016, the researchers found that participants who ate mushrooms had lower odds of having depression.

The mental health benefit of mushrooms may be because they contain ergothioneine, an antioxidant that may protect against cell and tissue damage in the body, the researchers stated. The positive effects of antioxidants in preventing several mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression have been demonstrated in previous studies too.

"Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of the amino acid ergothioneine -- an anti-inflammatory which cannot be synthesized by humans. Having high levels of this may lower the risk of oxidative stress, which could also reduce the symptoms of depression," said lead researcher Djibril Ba, who recently graduated from the epidemiology doctoral program at the College of Medicine, as quoted by Science Daily.

The researchers, however, found no clear additional benefit with relatively high mushroom intake.

More reasons to include mushrooms to your diet

Button mushrooms contain potassium, which may help lower anxiety. Hericium erinaceus, also known as Lion's Mane, and certain other species of edible mushrooms may stimulate the expression of neurotrophic factors that could help in preventing neuropsychiatric disorders including depression.

Below are other possible health benefits of eating mushrooms:

Excellent sources of antioxidants: This superfood is an excellent source of three essential antioxidants, glutathione, ergothioneine, and selenium, which can delay or reduce the impacts of age-related diseases.

Mushrooms can make Vitamin D: The vitamin D present in mushrooms can help strengthen bones, regulate insulin levels and support immune, brain, and nervous system health.

Help regulate the nervous system: Mushrooms can provide you with B vitamins such as niacin and riboflavin, which are essential for converting our food to energy for distribution to cells as well as help in regulating the nervous system and maintaining overall cell health.

Used to fight cancer: Mushrooms have been used as medicine to treat infection for hundreds of years in Asia. Today, medicinal mushrooms are used as an addition to standard cancer treatments in Japan and China. More than 100 types of mushrooms are used to treat cancer in Asia, including Ganoderma lucidum (reishi), Trametes versicolor or Coriolus versicolor (turkey tail), Lentinus edodes (shiitake), and Grifola frondosa (maitake).

Mushrooms boost immunity: A 2015 study by University of Florida found increased immunity in participants who ate 4-ounce serving of mushrooms each day for four weeks. Native to Asia, Shiitake mushrooms are cultivated for their culinary and medicinal value.

There are several ways to add mushrooms to your diet: as an ingredient in homemade pizza, salads or pasta sauce. Non-vegetarians can enjoy mushroom fish curry and mushroom chicken recipes.

