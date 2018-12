That french fries are unhealthy shouldn’t come as a surprise. But this latest statement by Professor Eric Rimm, from Harvard University’s nutrition department, will still worry and depress you. The professor said in a story in The New York Times that one serving of french fries should be limited to 6 only. Yes, 6 french fires are all you should eat in one sitting, according to this professor. He suggests taking a side salad instead of the whole tempting bag of french fries we usually end up ordering. Of course, what the professor says makes complete sense. Several studies have shown that french fries are the root cause of many diseases and conditions.

Cancer: A research by the University of Idaho states that a chemical in french fries may put you at severe health risk because they contain acrylamide, probable human carcinogen. Trace amounts of acrylamide are present in many foods cooked at high temperatures. Relatively high levels are found in fried potatoes, including French fries and potato chips says the research published in the journal Crop Science.

Hypertension: Another study established the link between high salt consumption in french fries and hypertension. High salt intake is also associated with a doubled risk of heart failure. The findings showed that people who consume more than 13.7 grams of salt daily may be at two times higher risk of heart failure compared to those consuming less than 6.8 grams. This salt-related increase in heart failure risk was independent of blood pressure level — increased level of which is also a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the researchers said. “High salt (sodium chloride) intake is one of the major causes of high blood pressure and an independent risk factor for coronary heart disease (CHD) and stroke,” said Pekka Jousilahti, professor at the National Institute for Health and Welfare, Finland. The results fo the study showed that the group consuming the most salt were 2.1 times more likely to develop heart failure and the group who ate the second highest amount of salt — between 10.96 and 13.7 grams — were 1.7 times more likely.

French fries are very fattening because a single serving of large fries at popular food joints is around 510 calories. They can also cause diabetes because of a high glucemic form of carbohydrate which can increase insulin resistance. They are bad for your eyes too! Acrylamide content in potatoes can interfere with the development of the retina. Ultimately, scientists have also found that french fries are associated with higher risk of mortality.

