Earthquake Today: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Morigaon today, with tremors felt across Northeast India. Get latest updates here.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale struck Morigaon, Assam, on Monday, January 5. The earthquakes occurred about 5:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). "EQ of M: 5.1, On: 05/01/2026 04:17:40 IST, Lat: 26.37 N, Long: 92.29 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS posted on X. There have been no reports of damage or injuries so far.

Earthquake Tremors Reported in Tripura

A few hours before the tremors in Assam, an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck Gomati, Tripura, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. A 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal.

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Eastern Nepal

An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.3 struck Udayapur district in eastern Nepal, according to officials. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or property damage as a result of the earthquake.

https://twitter.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2007950093551566960

Epicentre Located in Bagapati, Udayapur District

The earthquake happened at 10:51 p.m. on Saturday, with its epicentre in Bagapati, Udayapur district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC). People in neighbouring districts reported feeling the earthquakes as well.

Earthquake Hits Taplejung District

Earlier Saturday morning, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Taplejung district of eastern Nepal. Nepal, which sees many quakes each year, is located in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the Himalayan nation very vulnerable to earthquakes.

Tremors Felt Across Northeast India and Neighbouring Countries

The earthquake had a far-reaching impact beyond Assam. Tremors have been detected in sections of central western Arunachal Pradesh, the entire state of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal. The seismic report states that the shaking was severe enough to be felt in central eastern Bhutan, sections of China, and Bangladesh.

Pre-Dawn Jolt Triggers Panic Among Residents

The abrupt tremor in the pre-dawn hours jolted people awake and drove many to flee their homes into open spaces. Earthquakes are regular in the region, which is located in a high seismic zone, but Monday's early morning jolt caught many by surprise.

