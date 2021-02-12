An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit Punjab on Friday night the tremors of which were felt in the national capital and its adjoining areas. According to the National Centre for Seismology of the Ministry of Earth Sciences the earthquake had its epicentre in Amritsar district and struck at 10:34 pm. No casualties or damages have been reported so far. What is an earthquake? A quake is generally caused by a sudden slip on a fault. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving but they get stuck at their edges due to friction there is an earthquake that