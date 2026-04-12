Eamonn Holmes Health Update: Veteran news presenter hospitalised after fatal stroke, son shares latest health updates 'one step at a time'

Eamonn Holmes Health Update: The veteran news presenter is receiving treatment after suffering a fatal stroke. As per reports, he is responding well but his condition is still not completely stable.

Eamonn Holmes Health Update: Veteran news presenter hospitalised after fatal stroke, son shares latest health updates 'one step at a time'

Eamonn Holmes Health Update: Veteran television news presenter Eamonn Holmes is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering a fatal stroke earlier this month. Addressing concerns about his sudden absence from the public forum, Holmes' son revealed that his father is responding well to the treatments. "We're taking it one step at a time," Declan Holmes said, adding that his family was focused on "keeping things steady around" the 66-year-old news presenter.

Holmes suffered a stroke last week, after which doctors shifted him to the hospital.

The 66-year-old broadcaster has previously spoken candidly about a number of health challenges, including spinal surgery, a double hip replacement, and difficulties with walking and his reliance on a mobility scooter.

Eamonn Holmes Health Update: What Is Stroke?

A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the blood flow to the brain is disrupted/blocked due to any internal or external triggers, leaving the brain cells dead. Some of the most common warning signs that the body sends before a stroke strikes include: sudden facial drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech, confusion, and vision issues. While in most cases the condition is fatal and can snatch away life in seconds, it is often treatable.

According to medical experts, immediate treatment, often within 4.5 hours, can save the life of the stroke patient. This includes clot-busting drugs (tPA) or mechanical thrombectomy to restore blood flow.

How Long Does it Take to Recover From a Stroke?

While the exact time to recover from a stroke depends on the severity of the case and whether the patient has any underlying health conditions, in general, the recovery period ranges from weeks to months.

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In a study published in Johns Hopkins, researchers noted that stroke recovery is a highly individual process. While in most of the cases, patients show a rapid recovery rate, in some serious cases it can take up to three to six months for a patient to recover from the effects of the stroke completely. The study also noted that while many patients reach a steady state after six months, recovery can continue for one to two years or longer, depending on stroke severity and rehabilitation intensity.

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