live

COVID-19 Vaccine: India’s First Nasal Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Gets DCGI Nod For Emergency Use

India’s First Nasal Covid Vaccine By Bharat Biotech Gets DCGI Nod For Emergency Use

In a first, DCGI has given nod for the emergency use of India's first nasal vaccine against COVID-19 infection.

Health News LIVE | Even when the world is fighting the deadly COVID-19 infection, and sudden monkeypox outbreak cases, the United States has reported that at least ninety-seven people have fallen ill and 43 have been hospitalized in an E. coli outbreak across six states. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the infection, many people who reported illnesses said they ate sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

What is an E.Coli bacteria infection? E.Coli bacterial infection is caused by the coli O157:H7 strain, which belongs to a group of E. coli that produces an extremely powerful toxin that has the ability to severely damage the inner lining of the small intestine. Infection in the small intestine can lead to bloody diarrhoea. Some of the symptoms associated with this condition include severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101 F/38.5 C). Most people get better within 5 to 7 days.

We, at TheHealthSite.com, try to bring you news about all the latest developments in the health sector around the world. Follow this space to stay updated.

LIVE UPDATES