Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Lost 15 Friends To Addiction and Suicide Over the Past Two Decades

Dwayne Johnson, famous as The Rock, has confessed a very personal and painful fact about his life that he has lost 15 friends to addiction and suicide during the last 20 years. This emotional reflection was one of the feelings that the former WWE superstar and actor expressed when discussing mental health, grief, and the need to seek help in times of trouble. Being globally recognised and powerful, charismatic, and inspirational, the confession of Johnson resonated with his supporters and reminded most people that even the most successful and strong looking people have suffered a lot of losses. His words are illuminating about the quiet battle that can always befall addiction and mental health problems, especially in high stress sectors like entertainment and sport. Johnson was not afraid of the seriousness of the subject. He is not afraid to talk about how seeing his close friends fight drug addiction and mental illnesses, and eventually, he has lost them. The grief was both long and heavy since, according to the actor, these losses did not occur in a single moment but over 20 years.
Addiction is still among the top causes of mental health crises of the global extent. The revelation made by Johnson puts emphasis on the fact that substance abuse is usually accompanied by emotional distress, trauma, and untreated mental disorders. He emphasized that a person is not a moral failure, but a disease, which needs to be understood, empathized with, and supported by a professional.
Overall, we love Dwayne for how upfront he is about all this as it is also a reminder that there is another side to fame and success that comes with the cost of mental health sometimes and everything happens beyond the screen as this has also promoted others to open up about their sufferings.
