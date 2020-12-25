The central government on Friday said that it has planned a dry run for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh Assam Gujarat and Punjab next week as a step to prep up before the actual thing takes off. According to the Health Ministry each state will plan the dry run in two districts and preferably in different session type settings for example district hospital urban site private health facility rural outreach etc. Dry run planned to ensure hassle-free implementation of mass vaccinations This exercise will enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process and check the usage