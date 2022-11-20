live

Dry Cough, Eye Irritation On The Rise In Delhi As Air Quality Plunges To 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi is currently in the grip of extreme air pollution. The poor quality of air has given rise to health issues such as stroke, asthma, etc.

The human body needs three primary things to function properly, these are air, water, and shelter. When the air that you breathe becomes toxic, the body slowly becomes weak and prone to diseases/illnesses. This brings us to the topic of what is happening in the country's capital. Delhi is currently in the grip of extreme air pollution, due to which the city has reported a spike in several respiratory-related health issues such as trouble breathing, asthma, dry cough, eye irritation, etc.

According to the latest report by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital New Delhi was in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 303. Air pollution has also been linked to heart-related ailments such as stroke, cardiac arrest, etc. Therefore, it is important to follow the safety protocols. Watch this space to know how to stay safe from the health hazards due to polluted air.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES