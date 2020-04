Studies into camostat are also underway in Germany, Denmark and Yale School of Medicine in the United States.

Since there is currently no approved therapy for COVID-19, even the critically ill patients are only being given nursing care and breathing assistance. Researchers around the world are conducting clinical trials into different drug treatments for the novel coronavirus, but so far not even one has been approved for universal use against the virus.

In a new development, UK scientists have come out with a groundbreaking new treatment for COVID-19 which they say, "stops the virus in its tracks". They will be using camostat tablets and nafamostat, the drugs which are already approved in Japan to treat pancreatitis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the pancreas.

According to the team of scientists and clinicians from the University of Oxford, this drug could prevent coronavirus infection as well as treat those who are already infected. Unlike most drug trials that focused on reducing the impact of the virus in the body, camostat and nafamostat work by blocking the virus's pathway into lung cells, the researchers claim.

Camostat tablets may be used for patients who are not in hospital, while nafamostat is delivered intravenously for hospital patients who may not be able to swallow. Both drugs work in the same way.

Clinical trials of camostat expected to launch later this month

Camostat and nafamostat have already been shown in lab studies to prevent the virus from infecting human cells. The COVID-19 virus targets a specific protein – TMPRSS2 – to get inside the cells that line the respiratory tract. Both these drugs were able to block the action of this protein in lab studies, suggesting that they may help prevent the COVID-19 infection.

A COVID-19 vaccine may not arrive anytime soon, but these drugs could be used immediately, the researchers say.

Dr Bobojon Nazarov, founder of not-for-profit company Latus Therapeutics, is leading the Oxford team. He claims that this is the only class of drugs which have been shown to block the entry of the COVID-19 virus into the lung cells. All other therapies target processes downstream – once the virus has taken more hold in the body, he added.

The trials of camostat is expected to launch later this month on patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The researchers are also planning a second study soon using the nafamostat drug. Studies into camostat are also underway in Germany, Denmark and Yale School of Medicine in the United States.

Oxford begins human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

The UK is also at the forefront in the global search for a vaccine. The country recently announced a 20 million pounds funding for a University of Oxford project working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, called ChAdOX1, began human trials last week.

Lead researcher of the project Professor Sarah Gilbert claimed that their vaccine can work against SARS-CoV-2 and that she is “80%” confident of its success. She also said that COVID-19 vaccine candidate would be available by September. The team hopes to produce one million doses of the vaccine by September.

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, the chief scientist of ICMR, also believe that the Oxford vaccine is the frontrunner in the race to take on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

