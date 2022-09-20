Drug Overdose, Excessive Bleeding Among Top Causes Of Pregnancy-Related Deaths In The US: CDC

More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, according to a report released by the CDC.

Most pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, revealed a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency also highlighted the leading causes of pregnancy-related death in the country while stressing for better initiatives to ensure pregnant or postpartum women get the right care at the right time.

The CDC report cited data from Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs) that showed that more than 80 per cent of pregnancy-related deaths reported between 2017and 2019 were due to preventable causes. Suicide, drug overdose, and excessive bleeding were among the leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related death.

Top causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the US

As mentioned by the CDC, 22 per cent of pregnancy-related deaths occurred during pregnancy, 25 per cent on the day of delivery or within 7 days after, and 53 per cent occurred between 7 days to 1 year after pregnancy.

As per the report, mental health conditions (including suicide and overdose/poisoning related to substance use disorder) led to maximum number pregnancy-related deaths in the US, accounting for 23 per cent of the total cases during the 2017-2019 period.

Other leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths include excessive bleeding or hemorrhage (14 per cent); cardiac and coronary conditions (13 per cent); infection (9 per cent); thrombotic embolism (9 per cent); cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle) (9 per cent) and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (7 per cent).

How to reduce or prevent pregnancy-related deaths

The CDC emphasized the need to increase awareness about the serious pregnancy-related complications that can happen during and after pregnancy. It encourages healthcare systems, communities, families, and other support systems to pay attention to the concerns of people who are pregnant and have been pregnant during the last year and help them get the care they need.

You may like to read

Foer prevention of pregnancy-related deaths, the Maternal Mortality Review Committees recommend better access to insurance coverage to improve prenatal and postpartum care, and removing barriers to transportation to care, among others.