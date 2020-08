The COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 7.5 lakh people globally, has brought the world to a standstill while making scientists burn the midnight oil for a vaccine and potential cure. Though the first vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, has been launched amidst much concern and controversy, no new drug has been found yet to cure this condition. While it comes to treating this contagious infection, the focus has remained primarily on repurposing old drugs. In a recent development, scientists have found a potential weapon against COVID-19 in a drug used for treating bipolar disorder and hearing loss. It is known as Ebselen. Also Read - Can COVID-19 lockdown be the reason behind decreased premature births?

How does Ebselen work against COVID-19?

The findings of a report published in the journal Science Advances suggest that Ebselen inhibits the novel coronavirus from replicating itself within human cells. For the study, scientists evaluated the molecule main protease of the virus known as Mpro. It is a crucial enzyme that plays an important role in the life cycle of the novel coronavirus. Mpro enables this pathogen to make proteins for its genetic material, RNA, while helping the virus to multiply inside human cells. Ebselen, which is a chemical compound with anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, bactericidal, and cell-protective properties, can block the function of Mpro, found scientists. They are hoping that these findings will help in the identification of other hitherto unknown weaknesses of the coronavirus and attack other proteins or main protease that aid this pathogen to function. However, further studies are required to prove the efficacy of Ebselen against COVID-19. Also Read - Gym goers beware: Aggressive post-lockdown exercises can cause kidney failure

Other promising treatments for COVID-19

As already mentioned, COVID-19 treatment is currently focussed on repurposing existing drug and therapies. Here is a low-down on other potential options that have shown promising results in clinical trials and preliminary findings. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 25,26,192 as death toll reaches 49,036